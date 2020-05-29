Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2020 Lincoln Navigator

2020 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve, ONLY 1120Kms, Loaded , NAV , Roof

2020 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve, ONLY 1120Kms, Loaded , NAV , Roof

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  1,120KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5042568
  Stock #: V2490
  VIN: 5LMJJ2LT2LEL02490
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Gorgeous 2020 Lincoln Navigation is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Adaptive Cruise Lane Keep Panoramic Roof Active Park Assist Massaging Front Seats Heated Front & Second Row Seats Cooled Front Seats Remote Start Wireless Phone Charging Heated Steering Wheel Reverse Camera Remote Start And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M

