2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT R AMG GT R, Designio Grey, 6400km
Location
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
6,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8755181
- Stock #: WDDYJ7
- VIN: WDDYJ7KA6LA025813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 6,436 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!
Toy season is here! This incredible GTR is an absolute show stopper. In Designio grey, it really does make it a perfect looking unit! Factory Matte finish offers a seriously sinister look.
Absolutely incredible condition at just over 6400km
Lots of Carbon Fiber
Dynamica interior with Matte Carbon
Twin turbo V8 577HP AND 516 LB-FTDue to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No Cash Offers will be accepted
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
