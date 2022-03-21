Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

6,436 KM

Details Description Features

$249,999

+ tax & licensing
$249,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT R AMG GT R, Designio Grey, 6400km

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT R AMG GT R, Designio Grey, 6400km

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$249,999

+ taxes & licensing

6,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8755181
  • Stock #: WDDYJ7
  • VIN: WDDYJ7KA6LA025813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 6,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








Toy season is here! This incredible GTR is an absolute show stopper. In Designio grey, it really does make it a perfect looking unit! Factory Matte finish offers a seriously sinister look.

Absolutely incredible condition at just over 6400km
Lots of Carbon Fiber
Dynamica interior with Matte Carbon
Twin turbo V8 577HP AND 516 LB-FTDue to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No Cash Offers will be accepted

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

