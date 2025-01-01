$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Murano
FWD S
2020 Nissan Murano
FWD S
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,070KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2AJ3LN162611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,070 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
2016 Audi Q3 FrontTrak 4dr 2.0T Technik 134,317 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE 87,447 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Dodge Charger R/T 18,770 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chatham Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2020 Nissan Murano