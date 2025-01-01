$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
S
Location
Used
26,562KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CW0LW380571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,562 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Nissan Qashqai