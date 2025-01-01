Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue - SV 5N1AT2MV8LC788957 This 2020 Nissan Rogue SV offers a smooth ride, roomy interior, and a great mix of comfort and technology. Features include a power drivers seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and advanced safety systems like Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. With its versatile cargo space and confident performance, this Rogue is ready for everyday driving or weekend adventures.

72,324 KM

SV New Arrival | Local Trade | AWD | Cloth Heated Seats

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Used
72,324KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LK00449TA
  • Mileage 72,324 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Nissan Rogue SV offers a smooth ride, roomy interior, and a great mix of comfort and technology. Features include a power drivers seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and advanced safety systems like Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. With its versatile cargo space and confident performance, this Rogue is ready for everyday driving or weekend adventures.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
