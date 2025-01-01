$23,499+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV New Arrival | Local Trade | AWD | Cloth Heated Seats
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$23,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LK00449TA
- Mileage 72,324 KM
2020 Nissan Rogue - SV
5N1AT2MV8LC788957
This 2020 Nissan Rogue SV offers a smooth ride, roomy interior, and a great mix of comfort and technology. Features include a power drivers seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and advanced safety systems like Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. With its versatile cargo space and confident performance, this Rogue is ready for everyday driving or weekend adventures.
