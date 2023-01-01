2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 7 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9485553

9485553 Stock #: N05650A

N05650A VIN: 1C6SRFFT4LN278871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 25,754 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.