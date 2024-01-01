Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

65,249 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,249KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT0LG158147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # CCN06277B
  • Mileage 65,249 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-XXXX

519-354-8000

