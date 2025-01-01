$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,763KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DT9LG194932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 89,763 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box 89,763 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box 149,213 KM $58,919 + tax & lic
2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD 75,165 KM $42,901 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chatham Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2020 RAM 1500 Classic