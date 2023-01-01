2020 RAM 1500 Classic

$37,763 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 2 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9808297

9808297 Stock #: N05659A

N05659A VIN: 3C6RR7KT3LG184094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # N05659A

Mileage 107,270 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.