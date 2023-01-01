Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

107,270 KM

$37,763

+ tax & licensing
$37,763

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST EXPRESS 20 INCH RIMS SUB ZERO PKG

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST EXPRESS 20 INCH RIMS SUB ZERO PKG

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$37,763

+ taxes & licensing

107,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9808297
  • Stock #: N05659A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT3LG184094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N05659A
  • Mileage 107,270 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 RAM 1500 CLASSIC 4D CREW CAB ST DELMONICO RED PEARLCOAT 115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET, 17 X 7 ALUMINUM WHEELS, 1-YEAR SIRIUSXM SUBSCRIPTION, 5 TOUCHSCREEN, 7 COLOUR IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY, AUDIO INPUT JACK FOR MOBILE DEVICES, BLACK 4X4 BADGE, BLACK 5.7L HEMI BADGE, BLACK EXTERIOR BADGING, BLACK HEADLAMP BEZELS, BLACK RAM'S HEAD TAILGATE BADGE, BODY-COLOUR FRONT FASCIA, BODY-COLOUR GRILLE, BODY-COLOUR GRILLE W/BLACK RAM'S HEAD, BODY-COLOUR REAR BUMPER W/STEP PADS, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, DELETE UNDER-RAIL BOX BEDLINER, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP, EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE, FLAT LOAD FLOOR, FOG LAMPS, FOR SIRIUSXM INFO CALL 888-539-7474, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT, FRONT ARMREST W/3 CUP HOLDERS, FRONT CENTRE SEAT CUSHION STORAGE, FRONT FLOOR MATS, FRONT HEATED SEATS, GPS ANTENNA INPUT, HANDS-FREE COMM W/BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, MEDIA HUB W/USB & AUX INPUT JACK, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, POWER 10-WAY DRIVER SEAT W/LUMBAR, POWER LUMBAR ADJUST, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5 DISPLAY, RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP, REAR 60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH SEAT, REAR FLOOR MATS, REMOTE USB CHARGING PORT, REMOTE USB PORT, SECURITY ALARM, SEMI-GLOSS BLACK WHEEL CENTRE HUB, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, STORAGE TRAY, SUB ZERO PACKAGE, TEMPERATURE & COMPASS GAUGE, WHEEL CENTRE HUB, WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM. 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC


HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

