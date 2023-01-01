Menu
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera<BR>Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming<BR>Upfit interface connector<BR>Rear speaker wiring prep<BR>Brake Assist<BR>Electronic Stability Control<BR>Hill Start Assist<BR>BrakeLock Differential<BR>Traction Control<BR>95amp battery<BR>Front air bags<BR>Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags<BR>AllSpeed Traction Control<BR>Electronic Roll Mitigation<BR>Trailer Sway Control<BR>Supplemental side curtain front air bags<BR>Heavyduty 4wheel antilock disc brakes<BR>Heavyduty suspension<BR>GVWR: 4036 kg (8900 lb)<BR>180amp alternator<BR>Black park brake lever<BR>Steering wheelmounted audio controls<BR>5inch touchscreen<BR>Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack<BR>Uconnect 3 with 5inch display<BR>4way adjustable driver seat<BR>4way adjustable passenger seat<BR>12volt auxiliary power outlet centre console<BR>Cloth front bucket seats<BR>Air conditioning<BR>Remote keyless entry<BR>Glove box<BR>Speedsensitive power locks<BR>Power windows with front 1touch down<BR>Media input hub with 1.0amp USB<BR>4 speakers<BR>Remote USB charging port<BR>High roof<BR>Rear hinged doors with 260 opening<BR>Tinted windshield glass<BR>Manual foldaway exterior mirrors<BR>Halogen headlamps<BR>Daytime running lights<BR>Front clearance lamps<BR>Rear clearance lamps<BR>16x6inch steel wheels<BR>16inch steel spare wheel<BR><BR><BR><BR>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. <BR><BR>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <BR>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <BR><BR>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <BR><BR>Book your appointment today!<BR>

2020 RAM 2500

150,825 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 2500

ProMaster 2500 High Roof | BACKUP CAMERA | TOUCH SCREEN |

2020 RAM 2500

ProMaster 2500 High Roof | BACKUP CAMERA | TOUCH SCREEN |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TRVCG2LE109927

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # V22461A
  • Mileage 150,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

