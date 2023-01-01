$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 2500
ProMaster 2500 High Roof | BACKUP CAMERA | TOUCH SCREEN |
2020 RAM 2500
ProMaster 2500 High Roof | BACKUP CAMERA | TOUCH SCREEN |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
150,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TRVCG2LE109927
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # V22461A
- Mileage 150,825 KM
Vehicle Description
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming
Upfit interface connector
Rear speaker wiring prep
Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Start Assist
BrakeLock Differential
Traction Control
95amp battery
Front air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
AllSpeed Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Trailer Sway Control
Supplemental side curtain front air bags
Heavyduty 4wheel antilock disc brakes
Heavyduty suspension
GVWR: 4036 kg (8900 lb)
180amp alternator
Black park brake lever
Steering wheelmounted audio controls
5inch touchscreen
Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack
Uconnect 3 with 5inch display
4way adjustable driver seat
4way adjustable passenger seat
12volt auxiliary power outlet centre console
Cloth front bucket seats
Air conditioning
Remote keyless entry
Glove box
Speedsensitive power locks
Power windows with front 1touch down
Media input hub with 1.0amp USB
4 speakers
Remote USB charging port
High roof
Rear hinged doors with 260 opening
Tinted windshield glass
Manual foldaway exterior mirrors
Halogen headlamps
Daytime running lights
Front clearance lamps
Rear clearance lamps
16x6inch steel wheels
16inch steel spare wheel
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2020 RAM 2500