Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Tesla Model 3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6473575
  • Stock #: V6116
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8LF626116

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Heated Front Seats Navigation Reverse/Blind Spot Camera Reverse Sensing System Power Seats Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Moonroof Keyless Entry Auto Levelling Headlights And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Rear Wheel Drive
Compass
Navigation System
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 Ford F-150
 79,778 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKZ Sel...
 50,263 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE| ...
 74,024 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory