2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

7,057 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7532566
  • Stock #: V0971
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX1LM130971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Victory Ford Lincoln is proud to represent two of the strongest automotive brands in one of the nicest communities in Canada. Ford has a long history on Richmond St. in Chatham, where the dealership now sits in its beautiful new state-of-the-art facility. As we like to say, the dealership now matches the quality of the people that work inside it. As a result of these peoples efforts, in recent years our new and pre-owned dealership in Chatham has been awarded Ford of Canadas prestigious Presidents and Diamond Club Awards for customer satisfaction. Weve also been recognized as a valued community partner, supporting many local sports leagues and charities, and weve been actively involved in many local fundraising efforts. In fact, weve been a part of your community for many decades now, offering quality vehicles and financing solutions to the Chatham, Wallaceburg, Windsor, Blenheim, and Leamington areas.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

