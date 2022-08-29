Menu
2021 Cadillac XT6

22,060 KM

Sport

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

22,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9166030
  • Stock #: V21343A
  • VIN: 1GYKPGRS8MZ195035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V21343A
  • Mileage 22,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

