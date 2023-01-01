$53,998+ tax & licensing
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
35,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10114956
- Stock #: K4773
- VIN: 1GCPYBEK1MZ344922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,947 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
