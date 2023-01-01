2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$53,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 9 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10114956

10114956 Stock #: K4773

K4773 VIN: 1GCPYBEK1MZ344922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 35,947 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.