2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

28,560 KM

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST | Leather interior | Power seats | Bluetooth |

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST | Leather interior | Power seats | Bluetooth |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

28,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10165440
  • Stock #: V21933A
  • VIN: 1GCUYEET5MZ339008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V21933A
  • Mileage 28,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather interior
Sun roof
Power seats
Bluetooth
Dual climate zones
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Push button start
Remote locking

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

