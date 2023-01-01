2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 5 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10165440

10165440 Stock #: V21933A

V21933A VIN: 1GCUYEET5MZ339008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V21933A

Mileage 28,560 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.