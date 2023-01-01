2021 Chevrolet Spark

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 5 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10016385

10016385 Stock #: V4029

V4029 VIN: KL8CF6SA0MC224029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V4029

Mileage 19,573 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.