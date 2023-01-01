Menu
2021 Chevrolet Traverse

74,885 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing


$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430


2021 Chevrolet Traverse

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier | Leather interior | Bluetooth | BLIS | Pu



2021 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier | Leather interior | Bluetooth | BLIS | Pu

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing




74,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10356684
  • Stock #: V21796B
  • VIN: 1GNEVKKW7MJ114248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Sun roofs front and back
Leather interior
Power seats
BLIS
Bluetooth
Push button start
Remote locking
Cruise control
Air conditioning

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic







