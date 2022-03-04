Menu
2021 Chrysler 300

17,722 KM

Details Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2021 Chrysler 300

2021 Chrysler 300

Touring

2021 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8617133
  • Stock #: U05046
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG9MH500217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,722 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

