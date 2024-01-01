Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Dodge Durango

42,095 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 11441204
  2. 11441204
  3. 11441204
  4. 11441204
  5. 11441204
  6. 11441204
  7. 11441204
  8. 11441204
  9. 11441204
  10. 11441204
  11. 11441204
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,095KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG6MC801304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

Used 2021 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Dodge Durango GT 42,095 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Renegade North for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Jeep Renegade North 29,151 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Chatham, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 LX 258,181 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Durango