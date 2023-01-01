2021 Ford Bronco Sport

$44,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 8 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10233461

10233461 Stock #: K4792

K4792 VIN: 3FMCR9B63MRA34010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 38,843 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.