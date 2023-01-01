Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

38,843 KM

Details Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

38,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10233461
  • Stock #: K4792
  • VIN: 3FMCR9B63MRA34010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

