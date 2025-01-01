Menu
<h3><strong>2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD</strong></h3> <p><em>Premium Performance Meets Sophisticated Style</em></p> <p>Step into refined power with the <strong>2021 Ford Edge Titanium</strong>—a perfect blend of advanced technology, upscale comfort, and confident capability.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>Premium Features:</strong></h3> <ul> <li> <p><strong>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</strong> (250HP / 275 lb-ft torque)</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™</strong> (Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane-Keeping System, Auto Emergency Braking)</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>12" Digital Instrument Cluster</strong> with Customizable Displays</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</strong> with 8" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen</strong> (12 Premium Speakers)</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</strong> with Kick-to-Open Sensor</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Wireless Charging Pad</strong> & (4) USB Ports</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Panoramic Vista Roof™</strong> for Open-Air Ambiance</p> </li> <li> <p><em>And much more—luxury without compromise.</em></p> </li> </ul> <hr /> <h3><strong>Special Offer:</strong></h3> <p><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Advertised price applies to approved credit on financed purchases. Other payment methods may vary.</p> <p><strong>Added Peace of Mind:</strong><br /> ? <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (Vehicles under 10 years/160,000 km)<br /> ? <strong>No-Haggle Pricing</strong> – Honest, market-driven value<br /> ? <strong>Full Reconditioning & Professional Detailing</strong> Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>Additional Details:</strong></h3> <ul> <li> <p><strong>Key Policy:</strong> Includes one key; additional keys provided if available from previous owner at no charge.</p> </li> </ul> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your test drive and experience premium driving elevated.</em></p>

2021 Ford Edge

30,760 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

Titanium Panoroof | Lane Keeping | BLIS |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K96MBA32169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,760 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430

