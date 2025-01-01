$33,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
Titanium Panoroof | Lane Keeping | BLIS |
2021 Ford Edge
Titanium Panoroof | Lane Keeping | BLIS |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Performance Meets Sophisticated Style
Step into refined power with the 2021 Ford Edge Titanium—a perfect blend of advanced technology, upscale comfort, and confident capability.
Premium Features:
2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine (250HP / 275 lb-ft torque)
Ford Co-Pilot360™ (Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane-Keeping System, Auto Emergency Braking)
Heated Front Seats
12" Digital Instrument Cluster with Customizable Displays
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with 8" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (12 Premium Speakers)
Hands-Free Power Liftgate with Kick-to-Open Sensor
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Wireless Charging Pad & (4) USB Ports
Panoramic Vista Roof™ for Open-Air Ambiance
And much more—luxury without compromise.
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Advertised price applies to approved credit on financed purchases. Other payment methods may vary.
Added Peace of Mind:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (Vehicles under 10 years/160,000 km)
? No-Haggle Pricing – Honest, market-driven value
? Full Reconditioning & Professional Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
Key Policy: Includes one key; additional keys provided if available from previous owner at no charge.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your test drive and experience premium driving elevated.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-436-1430