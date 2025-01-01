$27,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
SEL Heated Leather Seats | ACC + Lane Keep |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,649 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2021 FORD EDGE SEL
WithHeated Leather Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control, &Lane-Keeping Aid
Premium Comfort Meets Smart Safety Technology
This well-equipped Edge SEL deliversupscale comfortandadvanced driver assistancein Ford's popular midsize SUV package - perfect for daily commutes and family adventures.
KEY FEATURES
2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine(250HP)
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Lane-Keeping System
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
TECHNOLOGY & CONVENIENCE
SYNC® 3 Infotainment Systemwith 8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring
Rain-Sensing Wipers
SAFETY PACKAGE INCLUDES
Pre-Collision Assistwith Automatic Emergency Braking
Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Special Offer:
Financing Special:Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
?3-Month Comprehensive Warranty(for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
?No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive
?All-Inclusive Pricing:Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys:Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
519-436-1430