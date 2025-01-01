Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2021 FORD EDGE SEL</strong></h3> <p><em>With<strong>Heated Leather Seats</strong>,<strong>Adaptive Cruise Control</strong>, &<strong>Lane-Keeping Aid</strong></em><br /> <em>Premium Comfort Meets Smart Safety Technology</em></p> <p>This well-equipped Edge SEL delivers<strong>upscale comfort</strong>and<strong>advanced driver assistance</strong>in Fords popular midsize SUV package - perfect for daily commutes and family adventures.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>KEY FEATURES</strong></h3> <p><strong>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</strong>(250HP)</p> <p><strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> <strong>Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Seats</strong><br /> <strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go</strong><br /> <strong>Lane-Keeping System</strong><br /> <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>TECHNOLOGY & CONVENIENCE</strong></h3> <p><strong>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</strong>with 8 Touchscreen<br /> <strong>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</strong><br /> <strong>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</strong><br /> <strong>Rear View Camera</strong><br /> <strong>Blind Spot Monitoring</strong><br /> <strong>Rain-Sensing Wipers</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>SAFETY PACKAGE INCLUDES</strong></h3> <p><strong>Pre-Collision Assist</strong>with Automatic Emergency Braking<br /> <strong>Auto High-Beam Headlamps</strong><br /> <strong>Rear Parking Sensors</strong><br /> <strong>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong>Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong>(for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong>Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong>Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2021 Ford Edge

85,649 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

SEL Heated Leather Seats | ACC + Lane Keep |

12504238

2021 Ford Edge

SEL Heated Leather Seats | ACC + Lane Keep |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,649KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J90MBA38108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,649 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2021 Ford Edge