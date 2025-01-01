Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Escape

40,838 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12548045

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12548045
  2. 12548045
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,838KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G60MUA60161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2021 Ford Escape SE for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE 40,838 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Black Diamond Sasquatch PKG | Hard Top | Auto | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Black Diamond Sasquatch PKG | Hard Top | Auto | 35,847 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape PHEV Navigation | BLIS | Lane Keeping Aid | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Ford Escape PHEV Navigation | BLIS | Lane Keeping Aid | 49,150 KM $33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2021 Ford Escape