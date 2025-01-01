$25,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
Used
40,838KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G60MUA60161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2021 Ford Escape