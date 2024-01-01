Menu
<p>This 2021 Ford Explorer ST, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Explorer ST 4WD you will find features like;<br /> <br /> 4WD<br /> ST Appearance Package<br /> Upgraded 10.1' Touchscreen<br /> Massaging Seats<br /> Panoramic Sunroof<br /> Adaptive Cruise Control<br /> Lane Centering<br /> BLIS<br /> Heated and Cooled Leather Seats<br /> Heated Steering Wheel<br /> Navigation<br /> Wireless Phone Charging Pad<br /> Tri-Zone Climate Control<br /> Power Liftgate<br /> 2nd Row Captain Chairs<br /> Remote Start<br /> Button Start<br /> Power Windows<br /> Power Seats<br /> Power Locks<br /> and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

2021 Ford Explorer

37,514 KM

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer

ST Street Package | Technology Package |

11927417

2021 Ford Explorer

ST Street Package | Technology Package |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,514KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC7MGC04768

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 37,514 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2021 Ford Explorer