2021 Ford F-150

14,963 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Bluetooth | BLIS |

2021 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Bluetooth | BLIS |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

14,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136487
  • Stock #: V7633LB
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED9MFD07633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V7633LB
  • Mileage 14,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Power seats
Dual heated seats
Dual climate control zones
Bluetooth
BLIS
Push button start
Remote ignition and locking
Navigation
Air conditioning
Cruise Control

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

