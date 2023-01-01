$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT | Leather interior | Navigation | BLIS |
Location
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
91,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10551777
- Stock #: V4937LB
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP9MKE14937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Power seats
BLIS
Bluetooth
Navigation
Dual climate control seats
Dual zone climate control
Push button start
Remote locking and ignition
Back up camera
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
