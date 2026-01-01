$27,200+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 6 Passenger Seating | Blind Spot Monitoring | Accident Free
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 6 Passenger Seating | Blind Spot Monitoring | Accident Free
Location
Chatham Mazda
383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-1118
$27,200
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,713 KM
Vehicle Description
This red Ford F-150 XLT blends capability, comfort, and everyday practicality into one well-equipped pickup. With seating for up to six passengers, it's ready for work during the week and family adventures on the weekend. Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin with a large touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and convenient steering wheel-mounted controls. The roomy front bench seat provides comfortable seating for three across the front, while the rear bench offers plenty of space for passengers. Advanced safety features such as blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and a rear cross-traffic alert help provide added confidence behind the wheel. Whether you're commuting, tackling projects around the house, or heading out on a road trip, this F-150 XLT delivers the versatility, comfort, and capability that have made it one of Canada's most trusted trucks. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This Ford F-150 is accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!
Vehicle Features
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Power Options
Interior
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Additional Features
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519-354-1118
Alternate Numbers877-354-1118
+ taxes & licensing>
519-354-1118