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<p>This red Ford F-150 XLT blends capability, comfort, and everyday practicality into one well-equipped pickup. With seating for up to six passengers, it's ready for work during the week and family adventures on the weekend. Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin with a large touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and convenient steering wheel-mounted controls. The roomy front bench seat provides comfortable seating for three across the front, while the rear bench offers plenty of space for passengers. Advanced safety features such as blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and a rear cross-traffic alert help provide added confidence behind the wheel. Whether you're commuting, tackling projects around the house, or heading out on a road trip, this F-150 XLT delivers the versatility, comfort, and capability that have made it one of Canada's most trusted trucks. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This Ford F-150 is accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!</p><p></p>

2021 Ford F-150

164,713 KM

Details Description Features

$27,200

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford F-150

XLT 6 Passenger Seating | Blind Spot Monitoring | Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle
14404744

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 6 Passenger Seating | Blind Spot Monitoring | Accident Free

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

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Contact Seller

$27,200

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,713KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB9MKD00411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,713 KM

Vehicle Description

This red Ford F-150 XLT blends capability, comfort, and everyday practicality into one well-equipped pickup. With seating for up to six passengers, it's ready for work during the week and family adventures on the weekend. Inside, you'll find a spacious cabin with a large touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and convenient steering wheel-mounted controls. The roomy front bench seat provides comfortable seating for three across the front, while the rear bench offers plenty of space for passengers. Advanced safety features such as blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and a rear cross-traffic alert help provide added confidence behind the wheel. Whether you're commuting, tackling projects around the house, or heading out on a road trip, this F-150 XLT delivers the versatility, comfort, and capability that have made it one of Canada's most trusted trucks. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This Ford F-150 is accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 6 Passenger Seating | Blind Spot Monitoring | Accident Free for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 6 Passenger Seating | Blind Spot Monitoring | Accident Free 164,713 KM $27,200 + tax & lic

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Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-354-XXXX

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519-354-1118

Alternate Numbers
877-354-1118
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$27,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

2021 Ford F-150