2021 Ford F-150
XLT | Navigation | Heated seats | 5.0L V8
26,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: 1FTFW1ED9MFC83284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
4x4
Navigation
Remote start
Keyless entry
Push start
Lane keeping
Reverse sensing
Backup camera
Heated seats
Bluetooth
And so much more!
Vehicle Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
