2021 Ford F-150

26,491 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Heated seats | 5.0L V8

2021 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Heated seats | 5.0L V8

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9386341
  • Stock #: V3284HL
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED9MFC83284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V3284HL
  • Mileage 26,491 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8
4x4
Navigation
Remote start
Keyless entry
Push start
Lane keeping
Reverse sensing
Backup camera
Heated seats
Bluetooth
And so much more!

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

