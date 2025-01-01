Menu
<p>The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Mustang Mach E you will find features like;<br /> <br /> Phone As a Key</p> <p>Heated Front Seats</p> <p>Heated Steering Wheel</p> <p>Power Liftgate</p> <p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p> <p>Lane Keeping Aid</p> <p>BLIS</p> <p>Backup Camera</p> <p>Reverse Sensing System</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>Power Seats</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

27,992 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Select ACC + Lane Keeping Aid | Comfort Pkg |

12121770

Select ACC + Lane Keeping Aid | Comfort Pkg |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
27,992KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK1RM8MMA06534

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,992 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Compass

Power Steering

4X2
1 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
