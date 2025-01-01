$33,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
California Route 1 Extended Range | Navigation |
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
California Route 1 Extended Range | Navigation |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,575 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 is an all-electric SUV that blends performance, style, and efficiency. As part of Ford's Mustang-inspired electric lineup, the California Route 1 trim is designed for long-distance travel, offering an impressive range of approximately 491 kilometers on a single charge. It features a sleek, aerodynamic design, advanced technology, and a spacious interior with premium materials. The Mach-E California Route 1 is equipped with rear-wheel drive and a larger battery pack, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking both practicality and the thrill of driving an electric vehicle.
Features include:
Extended-range battery for up to 491 km of range.
Rear-wheel drive for efficient performance.
15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 4A interface.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Ford Co-Pilot360™ suite of driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring.
Heated front seats and steering wheel for added comfort.
Panoramic fixed-glass roof for an open, airy cabin experience.
B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen for premium audio quality.
Connected Navigation with real-time traffic updates.
FordPass Connect with remote vehicle access via smartphone app.
This trim is perfect for those who prioritize range, technology, and comfort in an electric SUV.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-436-1430