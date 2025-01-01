Menu
<p>The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 is an all-electric SUV that blends performance, style, and efficiency. As part of Ford's Mustang-inspired electric lineup, the California Route 1 trim is designed for long-distance travel, offering an impressive range of approximately <strong>491 kilometers</strong> on a single charge. It features a sleek, aerodynamic design, advanced technology, and a spacious interior with premium materials. The Mach-E California Route 1 is equipped with rear-wheel drive and a larger battery pack, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking both practicality and the thrill of driving an electric vehicle.</p> <p><strong>Features include:</strong></p> <ul> <li> <p><strong>Extended-range battery</strong> for up to 491 km of range.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Rear-wheel drive</strong> for efficient performance.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system</strong> with Ford's SYNC 4A interface.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</strong> compatibility.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™</strong> suite of driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated front seats</strong> and steering wheel for added comfort.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Panoramic fixed-glass roof</strong> for an open, airy cabin experience.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>B&O Sound System</strong> by Bang & Olufsen for premium audio quality.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Connected Navigation</strong> with real-time traffic updates.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>FordPass Connect</strong> with remote vehicle access via smartphone app.</p> </li> </ul> <p>This trim is perfect for those who prioritize range, technology, and comfort in an electric SUV.</p> <p>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p> <p> </p>

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
60,575KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK2R77MMA29349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,575 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 is an all-electric SUV that blends performance, style, and efficiency. As part of Ford's Mustang-inspired electric lineup, the California Route 1 trim is designed for long-distance travel, offering an impressive range of approximately 491 kilometers on a single charge. It features a sleek, aerodynamic design, advanced technology, and a spacious interior with premium materials. The Mach-E California Route 1 is equipped with rear-wheel drive and a larger battery pack, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking both practicality and the thrill of driving an electric vehicle.



Features include:




  • Extended-range battery for up to 491 km of range.



  • Rear-wheel drive for efficient performance.



  • 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 4A interface.



  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.



  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ suite of driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring.



  • Heated front seats and steering wheel for added comfort.



  • Panoramic fixed-glass roof for an open, airy cabin experience.



  • B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen for premium audio quality.



  • Connected Navigation with real-time traffic updates.



  • FordPass Connect with remote vehicle access via smartphone app.




This trim is perfect for those who prioritize range, technology, and comfort in an electric SUV.



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4X2
1 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
