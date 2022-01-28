Menu
2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

13,305 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Select | AWD | NAV | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Select | AWD | NAV | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8267775
  Stock #: V7584
  VIN: 3FMTK1SS5MMA07584

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V7584
  • Mileage 13,305 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is equipped with all of the must have amenities!








This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

AWD
Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Assist
360 Degree Camera
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Power Liftgate
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
And so much more!

Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

