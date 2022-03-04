Menu
2021 Ford Ranger

12,197 KM

Details Features

$52,000

+ tax & licensing
$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

12,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8468778
  • Stock #: N05217A
  • VIN: 1FTER4FHXMLD19586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,197 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

