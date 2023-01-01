Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

0 KM

Details Description Features

$37,346

+ tax & licensing
LX 2WD #No Accidents #Clean

Location

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

$37,346

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9754042
  Stock #: K4710
  VIN: 2HKRW1H29MH000590

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # K4710
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Honda CR-V LX is a compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality. It features a sleek and modern exterior design with bold lines and a sporty profile. The car's front grille is prominent, and the headlamps and taillights are both LED, providing excellent visibility.
The interior of the CR-V LX is spacious, offering ample legroom and headroom for passengers. The seats are comfortable and supportive, and the cabin is quiet, making it an ideal car for long journeys. The dashboard is well-designed and user-friendly, with a 5-inch color LCD screen that displays essential information about the car.
Under the hood, the 2021 Honda CR-V LX comes equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that provides a smooth and comfortable ride. The CR-V LX comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available as an option.
Safety features in the 2021 Honda CR-V LX are abundant, with Honda Sensing, a suite of driver-assist technologies that include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and collision mitigation braking. Other safety features include a rearview camera, automatic high-beam headlights, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
*****************************************************************************************************************************************************
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. * Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application. ** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved applications. Advertised price reflects instant finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.
At LALLY KIA, all of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it!. You will be provided with a copy of the vehicle's CarFax History report and a full disclosure of all available service records. We use this cutting edge market pricing tools to update our pricing on a daily basis. At LALLY KIA We Don't Sell Cars, We Gain Customers!! Lally Kia servicing All Southwestern Ontario!! Price shown does not include HST and license.
Single Key Guarantee: While we make every effort to get 2 keys for all our used vehicles this is not always possible due to cost and technology design of new vehicle keys. All our vehicles will come with a primary key guarantee and if a second key is available it will come with the vehicle.
* Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application.
** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved deals. Lowest advertised price reflects finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

