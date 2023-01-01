$37,346+ tax & licensing
$37,346
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
LX 2WD #No Accidents #Clean
Location
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
$37,346
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9754042
- Stock #: K4710
- VIN: 2HKRW1H29MH000590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # K4710
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The interior of the CR-V LX is spacious, offering ample legroom and headroom for passengers. The seats are comfortable and supportive, and the cabin is quiet, making it an ideal car for long journeys. The dashboard is well-designed and user-friendly, with a 5-inch color LCD screen that displays essential information about the car.
Under the hood, the 2021 Honda CR-V LX comes equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that provides a smooth and comfortable ride. The CR-V LX comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available as an option.
Safety features in the 2021 Honda CR-V LX are abundant, with Honda Sensing, a suite of driver-assist technologies that include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and collision mitigation braking. Other safety features include a rearview camera, automatic high-beam headlights, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
