2021 Hyundai PALISADE

98,862 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy | Leather interior | Navigati

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy | Leather interior | Navigati

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,862KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10343928
  • Stock #: V22134A
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE2MU241097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Sun roof
Leather interior
Power seats
BLIS
Bluetooth
Navigation
Dual climate zones
Air conditioning
Push button start
Remote locking

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

