2021 Jeep Cherokee

36,666 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2021 Jeep Cherokee

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10539474
  • Stock #: U05222
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX9MD193101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

