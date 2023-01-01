Menu
2021 Jeep Cherokee

58,377 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2021 Jeep Cherokee

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk #Leather #AWD #Accident Free

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk #Leather #AWD #Accident Free

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9979283
  Stock #: K4736
  VIN: 1C4PJMBX1MD126153

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # K4736
  Mileage 58,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather #AWD #CLEAN CARFAX #Heated Seats #Power seat
*******************************************************************************************************************************************

The 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is a specific trim level of the Jeep Cherokee that is designed to provide exceptional off-road capability and a rugged appearance.

The Trailhawk trim typically features a distinctive and aggressive exterior design. It includes unique styling cues such as red tow hooks, blacked-out grille surrounds, a Trail Rated badge, off-road tires, and increased ground clearance compared to other Cherokee trims. These elements contribute to its robust and capable look.

The 2021 Cherokee Trailhawk is built for off-road adventures. It usually comes equipped with Jeep's Active Drive Lock 4x4 system, which includes a two-speed power transfer unit and a rear locker. This system provides enhanced traction and control, allowing the vehicle to tackle challenging terrains with ease. The Trailhawk also incorporates Jeep's Selec-Terrain traction management system, enabling the driver to choose from various modes to optimize performance on different surfaces, such as Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud, and Rock.

The Cherokee Trailhawk often offers a choice of engines. One option is a 3.2-liter V6 engine that delivers strong power and towing capability. It may also be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which provides a balance of performance and efficiency. Both engines are typically paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Inside the 2021 Cherokee Trailhawk, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin. It offers seating for up to five passengers with available leather upholstery. The Trailhawk trim features unique interior accents like red stitching and Trailhawk badging. Technology features often include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and available upgrades such as a premium audio system and a navigation system.

The 2021 Cherokee Trailhawk typically includes a range of advanced safety features. These can include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. These safety technologies help enhance driver awareness and provide additional protection on and off the road.

Overall, the 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk offers a combination of rugged styling, off-road capability, and comfort. It is designed for adventurous individuals who desire a versatile SUV that can handle challenging terrain while providing a comfortable and feature-packed driving experience.

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. * Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application. ** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved applications. Advertised price reflects instant finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.
At LALLY KIA, all of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it! You will be provided with a copy of the vehicle's CarFax History report and a full disclosure of all available service records. We use this cutting edge market pricing tools to update our pricing on a daily basis.
Single Key Guarantee: While we make every effort to get 2 keys for all our used vehicles this is not always possible due to cost and technology design of new vehicle keys. All our vehicles will come with a primary key guarantee and if a second key is available it will come with the vehicle.
* Finance rates, term and payment are subject to approved credit application.
** Finance instant cash rebate applied to all dealer finance approved deals. Lowest advertised price reflects finance rebates applied at signing. All applicants qualify. No restrictions apply.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

