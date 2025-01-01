$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Overland 4x4
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
VIN 1C6HJTFG7ML547218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CC00104P
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Manual
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
