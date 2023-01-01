Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

38,163 KM

Details Features

$60,685

+ tax & licensing
$60,685

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$60,685

+ taxes & licensing

38,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420626
  • Stock #: U05212
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN0MW521493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U05212
  • Mileage 38,163 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

