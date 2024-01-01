$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
Used
54,392KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN6MW615279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,392 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
