2021 Kia K5

29,299 KM

Details Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia K5

EX

2021 Kia K5

EX

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

29,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XXG34J24MG031060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2021 Kia K5