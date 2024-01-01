$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Rio
LX+
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
92,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD0ME381231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # K4897
- Mileage 92,218 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
