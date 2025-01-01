Menu
<p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

2021 Kia Seltos

113,154 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

13147438

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA6M7119753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LKSE00437A
  • Mileage 113,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

