Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Sorento

54,841 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sorento

2021 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 10391232
  2. 10391232
  3. 10391232
  4. 10391232
  5. 10391232
  6. 10391232
  7. 10391232
  8. 10391232
  9. 10391232
  10. 10391232
  11. 10391232
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10391232
  • Stock #: K4844
  • VIN: 5XYRHDLF0MG040036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,841 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Kia

2023 Volkswagen Atla...
 7,781 KM
$60,998 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 41,835 KM
$39,498 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 22,112 KM
$43,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory