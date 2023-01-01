2021 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 8 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10391232

10391232 Stock #: K4844

K4844 VIN: 5XYRHDLF0MG040036

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 54,841 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features AWD 8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.