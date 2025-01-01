Menu
2021 Kia Sorento

46,619 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12145653

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,619KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDLF6MG024715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,619 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lally Kia

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200

