$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Sorento
2.5T EX+
2021 Kia Sorento
2.5T EX+
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,619KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYRHDLF6MG024715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,619 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lally Kia
2021 Kia Sorento 2.5T EX+ 46,619 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lally Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-352-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2021 Kia Sorento