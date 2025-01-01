Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Kia Telluride

65,355 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Telluride

NIGHTSKY

Watch This Vehicle
12296922

2021 Kia Telluride

NIGHTSKY

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,355KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYP5DHCXMG110723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,355 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Kia

Used 2025 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX DEMO | AWD | 17
2025 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX DEMO | AWD | 17" ALLOY WHEELS | APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO | HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS | POWER DRIVER SEAT | STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS 7,668 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tundra Limited TRD WHEELS | K02 TIRES | MORIMOTO HEADLIGHTS & TAILLIGHTS | EIBACH COILOVERS | EIBACH FRONT & REAR SWAY BARS | PANO ROOF for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Toyota Tundra Limited TRD WHEELS | K02 TIRES | MORIMOTO HEADLIGHTS & TAILLIGHTS | EIBACH COILOVERS | EIBACH FRONT & REAR SWAY BARS | PANO ROOF 28,100 KM $70,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport **LOW LOW LOW KMS | 4WD | APPLE & ANDROID CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS | POWER MOONROOF | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY for sale in Chatham, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport **LOW LOW LOW KMS | 4WD | APPLE & ANDROID CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS | POWER MOONROOF | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY 5,028 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lally Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Telluride