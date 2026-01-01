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<p>This 2021 Lexus NX 300h AWD delivers premium comfort, impressive efficiency, and the refined driving experience Lexus is known for. With its hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive system, it provides a smooth, quiet ride that's equally at home on city streets and highway journeys. Inside, you'll find a beautifully crafted cabin with leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power moonroof that fills the interior with natural light. The spacious interior offers generous room for passengers and cargo, making it a great fit for both daily commuting and weekend getaways. Technology includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a premium infotainment display, a power liftgate, and a rearview camera for added convenience. Lexus Safety System+ adds confidence with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, and automatic high beams.Combining outstanding fuel economy with premium craftsmanship and advanced safety features, this NX 300h AWD is a luxurious and practical SUV that's ready for every drive.</p>

2021 Lexus NX 300h

58,978 KM

Details Description Features

$37,499

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Lexus NX 300h

Hybrid Efficiency | Heated & Ventilated Seats | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle
14401144

2021 Lexus NX 300h

Hybrid Efficiency | Heated & Ventilated Seats | One Owner

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

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Contact Seller

$37,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
58,978KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJHJRDZ9M5015566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CM00467A
  • Mileage 58,978 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Lexus NX 300h AWD delivers premium comfort, impressive efficiency, and the refined driving experience Lexus is known for. With its hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive system, it provides a smooth, quiet ride that's equally at home on city streets and highway journeys. Inside, you'll find a beautifully crafted cabin with leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power moonroof that fills the interior with natural light. The spacious interior offers generous room for passengers and cargo, making it a great fit for both daily commuting and weekend getaways. Technology includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a premium infotainment display, a power liftgate, and a rearview camera for added convenience. Lexus Safety System+ adds confidence with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, and automatic high beams.Combining outstanding fuel economy with premium craftsmanship and advanced safety features, this NX 300h AWD is a luxurious and practical SUV that's ready for every drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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More inventory From Chatham Mazda

Used 2021 Lexus NX 300h Hybrid Efficiency | Heated & Ventilated Seats | One Owner for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Lexus NX 300h Hybrid Efficiency | Heated & Ventilated Seats | One Owner 58,978 KM $37,499 + tax & lic

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Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-354-XXXX

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519-354-1118

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877-354-1118
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$37,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

2021 Lexus NX 300h