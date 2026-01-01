$37,499+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus NX 300h
Hybrid Efficiency | Heated & Ventilated Seats | One Owner
2021 Lexus NX 300h
Hybrid Efficiency | Heated & Ventilated Seats | One Owner
Location
Chatham Mazda
383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-1118
$37,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CM00467A
- Mileage 58,978 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Lexus NX 300h AWD delivers premium comfort, impressive efficiency, and the refined driving experience Lexus is known for. With its hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive system, it provides a smooth, quiet ride that's equally at home on city streets and highway journeys. Inside, you'll find a beautifully crafted cabin with leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power moonroof that fills the interior with natural light. The spacious interior offers generous room for passengers and cargo, making it a great fit for both daily commuting and weekend getaways. Technology includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a premium infotainment display, a power liftgate, and a rearview camera for added convenience. Lexus Safety System+ adds confidence with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, and automatic high beams.Combining outstanding fuel economy with premium craftsmanship and advanced safety features, this NX 300h AWD is a luxurious and practical SUV that's ready for every drive.
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519-354-1118
Alternate Numbers877-354-1118
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519-354-1118