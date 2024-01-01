Menu
The 2021 Lincoln Reserve AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Aviator Reserve AWD you will find features like;

Heads Up Display

Panoramic Vista Sunroof

Heated and Cooled Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Navigation

Trailer Tow Package

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keeping Aid

Monochromatic Package

Revel Audio System

and so much more!!

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

2021 Lincoln Aviator

45,360 KM

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
45,360KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC8MGL17249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00062R
  • Mileage 45,360 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Lincoln Reserve AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Aviator Reserve AWD you will find features like;



Heads Up Display



Panoramic Vista Sunroof



Heated and Cooled Seats



Heated Rear Seats



Navigation



Trailer Tow Package



Adaptive Cruise Control



Lane Keeping Aid



Monochromatic Package



Revel Audio System



and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

