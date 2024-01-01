$46,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve AWD | Massaging Seats | Pano Roof |
2021 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve AWD | Massaging Seats | Pano Roof |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
47,497KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2LMPJ8K9XMBL06293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V6293LB
- Mileage 47,497 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Nautilus Reverse AWD you will find features like;
AWD
Massaging Seats
Heated and Cooled Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Aid
BLIS
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Remote Start
Lincoln Way App
360 Degree Camera
Upgraded 21' Rims
Revel Audio System
Keyless Entry Pad
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seat
and so much more!!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
On this Nautilus Reverse AWD you will find features like;
AWD
Massaging Seats
Heated and Cooled Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Aid
BLIS
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Remote Start
Lincoln Way App
360 Degree Camera
Upgraded 21' Rims
Revel Audio System
Keyless Entry Pad
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seat
and so much more!!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Victory Ford
2023 Lexus NX 250 NX 250 | Incoming Unit | Only 1,200KM! | 1,147 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0 TSI Coast Convertible | Coast | Heated Seats | 90,662 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium | Adaptive Cruise | Moonroof | 73,331 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Victory Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2021 Lincoln Nautilus