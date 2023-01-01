Menu
2021 Lincoln Navigator

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2021 Lincoln Navigator

2021 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve | Navigation | Sunroof | Renote start

2021 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve | Navigation | Sunroof | Renote start

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9719179
  • Stock #: V4969
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2LT1MEL14969

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V4969
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L
V6
Navigation
Sunroof
Remote start
Keyless entry
Push start
360°camera
360° sensing
Lane keeping
Heated wheel
Heated seats
Cooled seats
Power seats
Power windows
Power locks
Power folding mirrors

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

