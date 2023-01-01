$CALL+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2021 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve | Navigation | Sunroof | Renote start
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9719179
- Stock #: V4969
- VIN: 5LMJJ2LT1MEL14969
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
V6
Navigation
Sunroof
Remote start
Keyless entry
Push start
360°camera
360° sensing
Lane keeping
Heated wheel
Heated seats
Cooled seats
Power seats
Power windows
Power locks
Power folding mirrors
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
