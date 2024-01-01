$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,242KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7FT6MS533351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # CCN06061A
- Mileage 119,242 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver Td6 49,214 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn 42,647 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST SXT SXT APPERANCE PACKAGE 168,557 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Chatham Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2021 RAM 1500 Classic